WATCH: Nexstar Kansas City reporter accidentally emails entire company; ends up on the Kelly Clarkson Show

Nexstar Kansas City reporter accidentally emails entire company; ends up on the Kelly Clarkson Show

What do you do when an internal email goes viral?

A few weeks ago a reporter with Nexstar, Nick Vasos, wrote an email to his co-workers stating he was going to take a sick day the following day.

However, instead of issuing the email to his own news department, he instead emailed the all the breaking news departments in Nexstar – over 200 stations.

The email promoted many responses, and soon Nick was trending on Twitter, with the hashtag #prayersfornick.

In Tuesday’s episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick joins Kelly to talk about his email, and all the hilarious aftermath.

Catch Nick on the Kelly Clarkson show weekdays on ABC/ WIVT and 4pm!

