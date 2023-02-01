VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A burger joint that’s popular with BU students is coming to the Vestal Parkway.

Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer tells NewsChannel 34 that Brooklyn-based Kansas Chicken and Burger is looking to occupy the top floor of 1805 Vestal Parkway East.

The building across from American Family Fitness previously housed a Subway sandwich shop.

Kansas Chicken and Burger prides itself on its gourmet burgers.

It also serves fried chicken, barbecue chicken, chicken tenders, wings and a variety of other sandwiches and sides.

Schaffer says the restaurant wants to be close to Binghamton University because of its fan base among college students.