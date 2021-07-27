Kampai celebrates the 2021 Olympics

VESTAL, NY – For 45 years this local restaurant has been keeping the Japanese culture alive here in Binghamton.

Kampai Japanese Steakhouse is a family owned and operated business.

One way they keep their culture alive at the restaurant is by talking to one another in Japanese.

Richard Matsushima, the founder and former owner of Kampai is from Japan, but has been in the states for

50 years, so he was very excited to watch the opening ceremony.

“I am so happy to see the old tradition of hospitality and pass it on to new generation, it is very delightful to watch,” says Matsushima.

Matsushima says he’s proud of Japan for hosting the Olympics, even during an unfortunate time like COVID.

His son, Andrew Matsushima is now the owner of Kampai, and he says he’s been to Japan before and the culture and the place itself is beautiful.

“My brother Michael and I taking over as second generation owners, we’d like to continue to share this culture that we’ve learned from our father,” says Matsushima.

Kampai is also doing the “Japanese Word of the Day” that airs during our live coverage of the Olympics.

Andrew says some of the words they chose to showcase are ones that related to the restaurant itself and also phrases people could use in every day conversation.

Kampai hopes anyone watching the Olympics gets a better sense of their culture.