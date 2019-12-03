Kamala Harris ends Presidential run

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The California Senator announced the end of campaign.

The Democrat decided on Monday, after talking with officials over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Harris says this was one of the hardest decisions of her life.

Starting out with $12 million in raised donations, Harris’s campaign began to fall flat on funding, as investors lean toward the bigger names.

Going on would provide financial issues, saying “I’m not a billionaire.”

Harris pushed for the “3 a.m agenda,” which didn’t really take off with voters.

She also developed the “justice is on the ballot” battle cry.

Harris says she was facing an uphill battle, due to gender and skin color.