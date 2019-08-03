K9s In Flight makes return to Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – I’m Victoria Gottlieb at the NewsChannel 34 tent at the Spiedie Fest.

A furry attraction has made a return this year with a new aquatic feature.

Find out just what makes K9’s in Flight such a popular stop at this weekend’s festival.

John Casey, owner of K9’s in flight says that if there’s one thing all dogs have in common, it’s their desire to play.

“These aren’t robots that do tricks for treats. Our dogs do what they do because they love what they do and that’s why they do it,” he said.

K9’s in Flight is a team of frisbee catching dogs that travel across the country entertaining thousands with their tricks.

This is the second year the group is performing at the Spiedie fest, and they have added a new feature to their show, a 14,000 gallon pool with a 32 foot dock.

“When you see the Frisbee dogs do what they do, I think most people are in amazement that a dog can do what they’re watching it do.”

The theme for this years show is 'homeless to high flying,' sharing the message of adoption and the importance of rescuing animals that need a home.

“What we look for in a rescue is the dog that comes with the description; great with kids, good with other dogs, and could play ball all day long.”

Quila, short for tequila, an Australian Border Collie Mix is a rescue herself. When she sees her frisbee, she goes wild.

Casey says that when he adopted Quila, he knew that her high energy and loving spirit would make her the perfect fit for the team.

“She was that dog that came out of rescue like so many of our dogs, with that same three word description ‘needs a job.’ And we gave her the perfect job, so you’re about to see what this dog can do.”

For Casey, training dogs to perform means making the experience for them nothing but positive.

“The more enthusiastic you are while training, the more your dog is going to succeed. It’s never about correction, it’s finding a way to have fun with your dog.”