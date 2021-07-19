K-12 schools in NYS look to reopen fully in the fall

NEW YORK STATE – As K through 12 schools wait for guidance from the state, students, parents, and teachers are already thinking about the upcoming school year.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more from those in the education community on how they’re gearing up for September.

((Natalie McKay, Schohaire Teachers Association President)) I’m hearing from my teachers that we are definitely ready to go back. We’re excited. We’re looking forward to having some semblance of normalcy hopefully.

Schohaire Teachers Association President Natalie McKay says her colleagues are ready to be in front of their students full-time.

And, she says as a parent, her daughter is ready to be in a classroom as well.

McKay says her district is in the process of preparing classrooms, looking at curriculum and trying to make up gaps resulting from the disruption of the pandemic.

This summer they’re preparing for everything.

((Natalie McKay, Schohaire Teachers Association President))

I know in my classroom, I am looking at in person curriculum, I am also looking at virtual curriculum just in case because you never know.

Jasmine Gripper with the Alliance for Quality Education says she’s hearing that parents, students and teachers also want there to be a focus placed on mental health when kids get back to school.

((Jasmine Gripper, Alliance for Quality Education Executive Director))

What we want to do is support them and to help them get reacclimated into being in crowds, reacclimated to being with their peers and reacclimated to being in the classroom and learning in person again.

he Governor said in May that schools were on track to fully reopen for the fall.