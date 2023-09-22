EARLVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local artist is reflecting on his childhood memories with a brand-new photo gallery exhibit.

The walls of a gallery inside the Earlville Opera House have been lined with photos of the childhood home of JW Johnston. Johnston’s newest exhibit, titled “Home Body”, is set to open this Saturday, and will run till November 4.

The exhibit showcases 26 different black and white prints of the home, as Johnston says he wanted the photos to truly give off the feeling he has when looking at his house.

Johnston says that, although the photos are of his house, he says that everyone can relate and feel right at home.

“I’ve never done work more personal and yet at the same time I’ve begun to notice people who have seen some of these images, they identify with these images,” Johnston said. “Its not their home, its my home, but they identify with them because they have experienced some of the same feelings when they think about their past.”

Johnston expressed that, with the exhibit opening alongside two others, the art being offered to the community is well worth the trip to Earlville.

The gallery is free for all community members, although the prints and other merchandise are for sale, and donations for the Opera House are welcome. The gallery can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 3 on Saturdays.