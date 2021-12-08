OWEGO, NY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two arrests following burglaries in the Town of Owego.

The first burglary occurred on November 15. An unnamed juvenile was arrested in conjunction with this crime.

Three days later, on November 18, the same minor was arrested for another burglary, and this time police also arrested 20 year-old Jonathan Armstrong of Owego.

Both were charged with Burglary as well as Conspiracy and Attempted Petit Larceny.

Armstrong was arraigned on December 1 and remanded to the Tioga County Jail.

The minor was arraigned on December 3 in Youth Part at Tioga County Court. He was released to a guardian for the time being.

The Sheriff’s Office had posted the following on November 19 asking for the public’s assistance in finding the burglars:

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the assistance of the public with identifying the subject in the below photographs. These photos were taken from a surveillance camera in the early morning hours of 11/15/2021 at a residence on Prospect Street in the Village of Owego. It is believed that the subject pictured entered a residence unlawfully and stole property. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010. The public can also leave an anonymous tip on our website.