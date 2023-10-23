BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local juice maker who got his start at the farmers market is moving his eatery to downtown Binghamton.

JuUuice Juicery opened at 35 Court Street nine days ago, selling cold-pressed juices, smoothies and acai bowls. The new shop replaces its location in Apalachin where it had been for almost two years.

Owner Cortez Campbell began making his blended juice concoctions and selling them at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market on Upper Front Street roughly three years ago.

Campbell likes to mix fruit and vegetable combinations that are both tasty and good for you. For example, his popular Hawaiian Kiss blend includes pineapple, carrot and pear.

Campbell says he’s happy to bring a healthy alternative to downtown Binghamton.

“Every day it gets more and more exciting. I’ve never been more excited to get up in the morning, I’ll tell you that much. Even though the days are sometimes 16 to 18-hour days, you don’t even feel it sometimes. So, it’s a lot of fun,” said Campbell.

Campbell says his goal is to be a family-friendly gathering space offering not only healthy food, but a smile or kind gesture.

Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JuUuice Juicery also plans to continue selling at the Farmers Market.

For more info, go to orderjuuuice.com.