BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York Mets pitcher and 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander will make a rehab start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow at 1 p.m.

They will face off against the Akron Rubberducks at Mirabito Stadium.

The 9-time MLB All-Star is first among active pitchers with 244 wins. He is also 13th all-time in strikeouts with 3,198 strikeouts.

Verlander signed with the Mets this offseason.

He has yet to debut in New York due to a teres major muscle strain.