BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) A local marijuana shop is making sure members of the community look good and feel good this weekend at LUMA.

Just Breathe has announced the launch of its new Binghamton-inspired streetwear line. The dispensary unveiled a limited-edition t-shirt, coinciding with the 2023 LUMA Festival. Social Media Manager Olivia Cornwell says it’s a fun way to celebrate the community while promoting the brand.

The design focuses on classic Binghamton images with a swirling tribute to Rod Serling, balloons from the Spiedie Fest, and the Just Breathe logos. Cornwell says to them, Binghamton comes first and foremost.

“We at Just Breathe really pride ourselves on our connection and dedication to the community. We not only wanted to highlight Binghamton’s rich history but also Rod Serling’s legacy as well, and hopefully with that we could usher in a new era of cannabis and street wear in Binghamton,” said Cornwell.

Shirts are $30 and go on sale tomorrow, ahead of LUMA. The dispensary plans to stay open until 10 p.m. both nights.

Just Breathe will be hosting 3 designated marijuana smoking areas across the festival this weekend as well. They can be found on State Street, Chenango Street and outside of their store on Court Street.