BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Starting this weekend, New York’s first legal marijuana dispensary in Upstate will begin bringing the pot to your home.

Just Breathe on Court Street in downtown Binghamton is launching delivery service.

It began taking orders online today.

All transactions will be prepaid online as the delivery drivers do not carry cash or accept payments in person.

The vehicles will have no markings and those who ordered the marijuana products must be on hand to accept the deliveries.

And what is ordered one day will be delivered the next day between noon and 5 p.m., except for Sundays.

Damien Cornwell is the CEO of On Point Cannabis which operates Just Breathe.

“It’s a service that will be really welcomed, exciting for people that have a hard time getting down here or don’t want to leave the home or if they’re in pain. I see that a lot with a lot of calls that we get. I can’t wait to do it because I know it will help a lot of people.”

Cornwell says right now Just Breathe is limiting deliveries to the Triple Cities urban core, but will look to extend its footprint as it scales up.

There are delivery charges based on the radius of delivery.

Cornwell says he’s also considering offering delivery service to the Syracuse market which is currently without a legal dispensary due to ongoing litigation.