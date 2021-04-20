Jury delivers the verdict in Derek Chauvin case

In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS, NY – Minneapolis jury has found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed while being taken into custody by Minneapolis Police last May 25th.

Chauvin, who is white, was accused of causing Floyd’s death by using his knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd was lying handcuffed on the pavement.

Police had arrested Floyd on suspicion that he had used a counterfeit 20 dollar bill to purchase cigarettes at a corner grocery store.

Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shouted at him to stop.

Bystander video showed Floyd crying “I can’t breathe” multiple times before going limp.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Three other officers who were at the scene also face charges in Floyd’s death.

All 4 were fired by Minneapolis Police the day after Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests over police brutality and the killing of an unarmed Black man at the hands of police.

The trial spanned 15 days of presentation from both sides before being handed over to the jury for deliberation yesterday.

Derek Chauvin was charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The most serious charge, the second-degree murder count, carries up to 40 years in prison.