BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Broome County jury acquitted all charges of two local businessmen accused of sexually assaulting and raping a 21-year-old woman.

Ron Kweller was charged with criminal sexual abuse and rape while Jordan Rindgen was charged with criminal sex act and unlawfully dealing with a child.

NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke has been covering the case start to finish and joined us live in front of the Broome County Courthouse.

Jim Ehmke says, “A rather surprising development in terms of how quickly this verdict came back. The jury did not get this case until close to three o’clock and in the end, they deliberated for less than two hours. The defendants Ron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen have been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman back on November 27th of 2021. On the way out of the courthouse, I asked both defendants if they care to comment. Mr. Rindgen did not, however Mr. Kweller did reiterate that he maintained his innocence from the start.”

Both men were accused of taking two highly intoxicated women into the basement of Rent Bing and then forcing one of them to submit to sex acts, including oral sex and intercourse.