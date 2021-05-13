Juno’z Kitchen opens in Endicott

ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott welcomed a brand new restaurant this week, named after a beloved dog.

Juno’z Kitchen opened their doors yesterday.

The eatery has 4 owners, all who had previously worked together at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Apalachin.

Co-owner Will Swingle says a lot of their menu is homemade food that has been popular with their friends and family.

Juno is Swingle’s dog, who also makes a good mascot.

“I had a bunch of dogs and I just started naming off my dogs and I hit the word ‘Juno’ and everybodys like ‘Oh that’d be good for a restaurant.’ So we went with Junoz with a z on it,” says Swingle.

Juno’z serves breakfast, lunch and dinner from 8 to 8 Tuesday through Sunday.

Swingle adds he hopes to have a barbecue pit outside sometime in the future as well.

You can find them at 4 S Liberty Ave in Endicott.