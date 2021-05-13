Juno’z Kitchen opens in Endicott

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott welcomed a brand new restaurant this week, named after a beloved dog.

Juno’z Kitchen opened their doors yesterday.

The eatery has 4 owners, all who had previously worked together at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Apalachin.

Co-owner Will Swingle says a lot of their menu is homemade food that has been popular with their friends and family.

Juno is Swingle’s dog, who also makes a good mascot.

“I had a bunch of dogs and I just started naming off my dogs and I hit the word ‘Juno’ and everybodys like ‘Oh that’d be good for a restaurant.’ So we went with Junoz with a z on it,” says Swingle.

Juno’z serves breakfast, lunch and dinner from 8 to 8 Tuesday through Sunday.

Swingle adds he hopes to have a barbecue pit outside sometime in the future as well.

You can find them at 4 S Liberty Ave in Endicott.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News