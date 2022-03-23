BINGHAMTON, NY – A local band that got a boost from appearing at Spiedie Fest is returning to town to celebrate its recent success.

Junkyard Heights is a five piece act that combines country with rock and roll for a genre it dubs “dirt rock.”

The band formed during the pandemic and was given the opportunity to open for country legend Martina McBride at Spiedie Fest last October.

The performance was well-received and the band met Brian Fagan of Grace Musicians Group and signed on with him as their promoter.

Since then, Grace Musicians Group has been booking Junkyard Heights at casinos and upcoming music festivals across the state.

“This is going to be like the first local show that we’re putting together ourselves. So, we’re really, really excited about it. It was always our friends going, ‘Hey, when are you going to play locally?’ But we had all these other gigs that we were playing. So, finally we’re able to come back to Binghamton,” Guitarist Liam Wagner says.

Junkyard Heights will be playing at Touch of Texas on Upper Front Street this Friday evening.

Doors open at 6 and the opening act, The Gents, take the stage at 8.

There is no cover charge.