BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local band Junkyard Heights is returning to its favorite venue to open up for a major country star.

The group is opening for Tyler Farr at Touch of Texas on Friday.

Junkyard Heights was formed in 2018 as an acoustic trio.

They then began writing their own songs and grew into a 5 piece band.

In recent years, they’ve focused on playing larger venues such as Spiedie Fest and Upstate casinos.

All of the members are veterans of the local music scene.

Singer Craig Bennedum was once the vocalist from the Randy McStine band.

Bennedum says Touch of Texas is his favorite place to play.

“The stage is huge. As you know it’s a former supermarket. It has, from what I understand, the longest bar in New York State. The bar is huge, the crowds are amazing, they have a fantastic sound system and they treat us like gold. So we love playing there,” he said.

Bennedum says Junkyard Heights plays a fusion of blues, rock and country for a genre they’ve dubbed “dirt rock.”

Tyler Farr is the latest in a string of major country acts that have been filling Touch Of Texas in the Northgate Plaza on Upper Front Street.

Bennedum says he expects the show to sell out.

Showtime Friday is 7 o’clock.

Tickets are 32 dollars and can be purchased at http://TouchofTexas.net.