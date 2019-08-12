Junior League working to promote all that STEM fields have to offer

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Junior League of Binghamton is working on a way to help promote everything the area has to offer in the STEM fields.

Representatives from the Junior League met with members of multiple community organizations to discuss the creation of a STEM trail.

Rachel Consolazio, the Chair of the Kopernik Science Park Committee for the Junior League says they want to create a central hub that has all the information about what’s going on in the STEM community.

She says the Kopernik science park, which broke ground in April, is an example of something that will align with the STEM trail.

“Kopernik is just a gem in our area and it’s underutilized. A lot of people don’t realize it’s there, a lot of people don’t realize the programs they offer so our whole goal with them is to create a place that people want to come and increase their attendance, along with offering a place for kids in the community to learn about STEM,” she said.

Consolazio says there are an abundance of STEM related career options in Greater Binghamton and, given how lucrative some of these careers are, they want to be able to expose young people to all of the opportunities.