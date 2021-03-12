Junior League to partner with VINES to bring attention to food insecurity

BINGHAMTON, NY – A women’s organization partnered with another organization to help bring awareness to a serious matter.

The Junior League of Binghamton has it’s first ever partnership with VINES to help bring attention to food insecurity in the Southern Tier.

The league has been around since 1932 and is responsible for many landmarks around Binghamton.

21 percent of Broome County children are currently living in struggling households, and food insecurity is something that affects everyday living.

Communications team member, Gabby Wayman, is excited that VINES reached out to them for help.

“Help us bring gardens to the city, and show what that can do for food insecure households. So, we’re excited to get this project started. It’s the first of many small and incremental steps that we hope to help everybody take, as we work to fight food insecurity,” says Wayman.

The league and VINES are working together to create a food orchard in the South Side of Binghamton to help get families healthy eating options.

Also, next Wednesday, the league will be hosting its very first ‘Luck of the League’ 50/50 raffle event to help fundraise for food insecurity.

The prizes include baskets, as well as a cash prize for a lucky winner.

The event will be hosted via Facebook Live, for more information regarding the event head over to their Facebook page at Junior League of Binghamton.