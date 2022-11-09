HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The biggest holiday lights display in the Southern Tier will return to Animal Adventure Park beginning tomorrow, November 10th.

According to Animal Adventure, the display consists of more than a million lights that will shine throughout the holiday season.

The display opens to the public tomorrow evening at 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, the park announced that veterans will receive free admission to Jungle Bells on Veterans Day when presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Animal Adventure Park is located at 85 Martin Hill Road in Harpursville.