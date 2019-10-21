Jungle Bells returns bigger than ever

HARPURSVILLE NY – Halloween may not be here but Animal Adventure employees can’t wait to ring in the Christmas season.



Animal Adventure’s holiday light display, Jungle Bells is back and brighter than ever.

Boasting the biggest holiday light display of the Southern Tier, Jungle Bells has grown every year since it first started, preceding the 2018 park opening

Park owner Jordan Patch says that this year, the display in is memory of Don Phillips, known as Mr. Christmas, who would extravagantly decorate his home on Penny Street every year before his passing, on December 30th of last year.

“We want families to come to Jungle Bells and leave with awe in their eyes. Whether it’s little kids or adults, really taking in the sights, the sounds, even the smells that Jungle Bells has to offer in providing a unique, fun experience for the community,” says Patch.

This year’s exhibit will showcase over one thousand lights designed by Illuminations Holiday Lighting.

Jungle Bells runs every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 10 PM from November 14th to December 29th.