(Thursday, June 9, 2022) Rain tapers to lighter showers Thursday, but a bit of a chill and wind around into the evening. The end of the week is looking pretty nice.

Steady rain from the morning has moved out of the Southern Tier, but we’re still left with lighter scattered rain showers and some areas of drizzle.

As the day goes on, we’ll turn drier and could even see some sun before sunset. We’re only in the 60s for high temperatures. It’s breezy too!

Our weather dries and clears out Thursday night into Friday, which looks pretty nice right. The sun is back and so are the warmer temperatures. We’re back into the low 70s Friday!

The weekend doesn’t look bad, but we’re not completely dry either. It’s cloudy Saturday, but it’s mainly dry until later in the day when a few showers are possible. A few more showers are likely by Sunday afternoon as well.

Thursday: Scattered light rain showers the rest of the day. Cool and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: NW 8-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Drying out. Lows around 50. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Starting dry, then rain showers develop by the afternoon. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers or storms. Breaks of sunshine too. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Slight chance of showers. Breaks of sunshine too. Highs around 70.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s.