(Wednesday, June 8, 2022) Dry and pleasant Wednesday before the end of the week turns cool and unsettled again.

After some morning clouds go away, we’ll see more sunshine Wednesday afternoon! It’s a very comfortable day with highs in the low to mid 70s and a little breeze too.

Another area of low pressure developing along the stalled cold front to the south of us could send a quick shot of rain and possible storms into Binghamton late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday before we turn drier as Thursday progresses.

Friday looks quiet, but we’re likely unsettled and cool this weekend as another shot of rain returns to the Southern Tier Saturday.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Becoming cloudy again, showers develop towards sunrise. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Steady, heavy rain in the morning. Then scattered light rain showers the rest of the day. Cool and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: NW 8-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Rain showers likely. Cool. Highs upper 60s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers or storms. Breaks of sunshine too. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Slight chance of showers. Breaks of sunshine too. Highs around 70.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 70s.