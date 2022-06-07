(Tuesday, June 7, 2022) Rain showers and a few thunderstorms return to the Southern Tier Tuesday. It’s pretty breezy too.

Towards lunch time and especially during the afternoon the odds of some rain and an embedded storm goes up. A cold front will be the cause of the rain Tuesday afternoon and evening across the region.

It’s windy and a touch more humid Tuesday too with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The cold front is slated to move through later Tuesday night with rain showers tapering during the night. Lows drop into the 50s come Wednesday morning as the air dries out.

There likely is going to be some extra clouds around to start Wednesday but more in the way of sun is expected to develop during the afternoon.

It’s a very comfortable day on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s and a little breeze too.

Another area of low pressure developing along the stalled cold front to the south of us could send a quick shot of rain into Binghmaton late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday before we turn drier as Thursday progresses.

Friday looks quiet, but we’re likely unsettled and cool this weekend as another shot of rain returns to the Southern Tier Saturday.

Tuesday: Afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers and storms taper off. Lows in the 50s. Wind: WSW 6-12 mph.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Chance of showers and a few morning thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Rain showers likely. Cool. Highs upper 60s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers or storms. Breaks of sunshine too. Highs around 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.