(Monday, June 6, 2022) Temperatures continue to warm up Monday, but at least it’s not very humid!

It’s not a bad way to start the first full week of June!

Despite some spotty sprinkles mainly north of Binghamton to start the day and clouds, we’ll see more sunshine as the day goes on. It’s warmer too with highs near 80 and low humidity!

The weather looks quiet, breezy and mild Monday night ahead of an approaching cold front.

Lows should not fall any lower than the low to mid 60s for most of the Southern Tier.

We probably start mainly dry Tuesday morning, but towards lunch time into the afternoon the odds of some rain and an embedded storm goes up as a cold front nears the region.

It’s windy and a touch more humid Tuesday too with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The cold front is slated to move through Tuesday evening with a quieter, nicer Wednesday on tap.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Wind: S 8-13 mph

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph..

Tuesday: Afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Chance of a few showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers. Highs around 70.