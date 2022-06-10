(Friday, June 10, 2022) We’re ending the week much drier, warmer, and quite pleasant. Some showers are possible over the weekend.

Story:

Friday is pretty nice! Enjoy the sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures around 70 in the afternoon.

Clouds gradually return Friday night as a weak system comes up the Atlantic coast. It’s a completely dry weekend, but it’s far from a washout as well. Just on alert for some spotty showers and an embedded thunderstorm Saturday. We should still be able to get into the low 70s.

However, a few more showers are likely by Sunday afternoon because of a slightly stronger front coming through. There is still plenty of rain-free time to enjoy the day. Keep an eye to the sky and be ready to ride out any quick passing showers or storms.

The first half of next week starts out dry. It gradually warms up as the week goes on too.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: WNW 10-25 mph.

Friday Night: Dry, but mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Starting dry, then spotty afternoon rain showers. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of afternoon showers or storms. Breaks of sunshine too. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Slight chance of showers. Breaks of sunshine too. Highs around 70.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.