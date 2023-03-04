VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Elks Lodge is partnering with Advocates For Autism Inc. to host a special event at Defy Trampoline Park on Friday, March 10th.

It’s called “A Jump Party for Autism” and it is a private event to help those with autism build friendships.

The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. and is free for children with autism. All ages are welcome, but you must fill out a waiver ahead of time.

Kids will have to opportunity to jump all around the trampoline park located on North Jensen Road in Vestal.

Accompanying adults and siblings can come too, but they will need to pay admission.

You can RSVP by calling 607-754-9695. This must be done by tomorrow, March 5th.