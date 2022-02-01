BINGHAMTON, NY – One of the downstate politicians challenging Governor Hochul for the Democratic nomination visited Town and Country today as he calls for expanded tenants’ rights.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was a guest of Binghamton City Councilmember Aviva Friedman as they both promoted Good Cause Eviction legislation.

The law would require that landlords be restricted from evicting tenants except for specific reasons such as not paying rent or damaging the apartment.

Williams says it would prevent tenants from getting kicked out because they made code complaints or because the landlord wants to hike up the rents.

Today, they toured some apartments at Town and Country to witness holes in the wall, mold in the bathroom, broken shower fixtures and damaged door knobs.

Williams says tenants across the state often don’t report problems for fear their leases won’t be renewed.

“What the ability to have automatic lease renewal does is it allows tenants to activate the other rights that they have. Because some of those rights can’t be activated because of fear of you getting evicted simply because you want to live in a house that is humane and habitable for human beings,” says Williams.

Tenants at Town and Country say they have reported their problems.

They include Cindy, whose last name we won’t use because she has a domestic violence history.

Her apartment was condemned by code enforcement back on December 6th.

While in the process of packing and moving, she says she came back to her apartment to find that maintenance workers had trashed her bedroom.

“This is totally abuse, this is not acceptable for me to have to come in now and move my stuff. Now, I have to take more time in my condition with leukemia to have to pick up little one-by-one because they don’t have the decency to pick up after what they did,” says Cindy.

Cindy says she’s hoping to get her security deposit back so that she can afford to hire movers.

Friedman would like Binghamton to consider adopting Good Cause legislation on the local level.

She also endorsed Williams’ candidacy for Governor.

