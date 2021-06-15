July promotions for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies just released their July Promotions and theme nights for their homestand.

The Ponies will continue their traditional theme nights including nights like We Care Wednesdays and Fireworks Friday.

Last Saturday was it’s first Bark in the Park game, where anyone could bring their dog.

July 6th through 10th will by Essential Workers Week, sponsored by Mirabito and Visions.

Some theme nights coming up include, Wands and Wizards Day and Christmas in July.

Katherine Arata, Director of Marketing and Promotions says they have a lot of fun things planned for their fans.

“We’re just really excited that everyone is coming back out and supporting us. We love seeing all of our fans especially in all their Rumble Ponies gear. Come on out we have plenty of great seats available for future games and we hope to see you there,” says Arata.

On July 24th, the first 900 fans will receive a Pete Alonso Bobble head.

Tickets for the remaining June and July home games are still available.

Go to BINGRP.com or visit the box office at Mirabito Stadium.