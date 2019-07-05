July Fest returns to downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Downtown Binghamton is awash with art, live music and people strolling down Court Street for the 57th annual July Fest.

The three day July Fest features vendor booths displaying many regional artists, some actively demonstrating their craft.

The 80 total vendors also include food trucks, clothing and jewelry retailers and non-profit organizations.

Plus there’s a Kidz Fun Zone with face painting and games.

Event Organizer Ron Sall says it’s a great way to showcase all of the improvements in downtown.

“We’re thrilled that we get a chance to show off our downtown. And everything’s free except for the food and what you buy. The parking’s free,” says Sall.

The event also hosts the Binghamton Music and Jazz Festival which got underway at 2:00 pm this afternoon with the Binghamton High School Juice Blenders Steel Drum Band.

And perennial favorite Splash will finish today’s lineup with a concert from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

For a full list of performers, including salsa dancing lessons on Sunday, at JulyFestBinghamton.com.

Plus, the Parlor City 5-K run at 9:00 am tomorrow morning starts and ends at the festival.

You can still regsiter on site between 7:00 am and 8:30 am.