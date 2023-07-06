BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The July and Jazz Festival is back for their annual three-day celebration.

This weekend, guests will be able to enjoy Downtown Binghamton as they shop from vendors and food trucks, participate in arts and crafts, and listen to live music. This 59-year tradition showcases artists and entertainers while celebrating the local area.

The festival is an all-day event, opening at 10 a.m. each day and closing at 11 p.m. Concerts will start at noon and play throughout the day. Favorites such as Cavier and Grits, Uptown Groove, Tim Ruffo, and Rick Pedro will be in attendance.

There will be over 30 craft vendors and 30 musicians. For a full concert schedule and list of craft vendors visit the July Festival’s website julyfestbinghamton.com.