BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on July 4th.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Conklin Avenue and Baldwin Street after several reports of shots fired were made. Upon arrival, it was determined the shooting had occurred and nine casings were recovered in the area. Two vehicles were struck by the shots as well as commercial building. No injuries were reported.

Individuals interviewed on scene were reported to be aggressive, hostile, and uncooperative with the investigation.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act. The involved parties are said to know one another and were involved in a dispute before the shots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.