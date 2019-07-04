July 4th a busy day for Mess’s Fireworks

Thousands were in Great bend today making sure they had the proper tools to light up the sky.

Customers were stocking up on all the latest and greatest fireworks at Mess’s Fireworks.

Owner Jerry Mess says the 4th of July is by far their busiest day of the year and requires all hands on deck and a year of preparation.

He says in their 20 years of business it’s gotten busier each year.

They opened early this morning and stay open until around midnight for anyone that needs some last minute additions to their Independence Day festivities.

Mess says he does miss parts of celebrating the holiday outside of the store, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We always remember what we used to do on the Fourth of July, trips and vacations stuff like that. Now we’re stuck here every year but it’s just what we do. We’ve been doing this fro 20 years and everybody here loves it. We drive for it’s just an adrenaline rush. I don’t know what we’d do without it this is the fourth of July for us,” said Mess.

Mess says every year people come in looking for larger fireworks.

He says the most popular items year in and year out are finale cakes and two inch mortars.