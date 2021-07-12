July 12 weather forecast: Additional rain and flooding expected

(Monday, July 12, 2021) If you were impacted by the recent flooding you need to stay on guard for additional flooding the next few days.

The threat of rain and storms that could produce heavy downpours and more flash flooding will continue through mid-week.

Many spots around the Southern Tier dealt with flooding Sunday evening as very heavy rain fell in a short amount of time.

The area is very saturated, so it won’t take much to cause more flooding.

Thankfully there will not be much additional rain going on during the day Monday.

Later in the afternoon and evening there is a chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing again as another front makes a push our way from the south.

With an area of low pressure moving along a warm front Monday night we could see more thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday morning.

It’ll feel a lot like the south Tuesday and Wednesday with how hot and humid it’ll be.

The atmosphere will be very prime and juiced with the chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest concern.

A cold front should move through later in the day Wednesday.

That will bring another round of rain and potentially heavy downpours with thunderstorms.

But, once that passes then things should begin to dry out by Thursday.

The humidity will come down a little bit too by then. Thursday is shaping up to be a mainly dry day.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. Some storms could have heavy rain with the potential of flash flooding. High mid 80s. Wind: Light Southeast.

Monday Night: Chance of thunderstorms that could contain gusty wind and flooding rain. Low upper 60s to near 70. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

Tuesday: Very warm and very muggy. Threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and gusty damaging winds. High mid 80s.

Wednesday: Very warm and very muggy. Threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and gusty damaging winds. High mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and drier. High mid 80s.

Friday: Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High upper 80s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High mid 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. High mid 80s.