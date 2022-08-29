BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A State Supreme Court Judge has ordered Broome County to allow inmates at the county jail to receive visitors.

Judge Oliver Blaise the Third granted an injunction sought by Legal Services of Central New York on behalf of inmate family members and the group Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier or JUST.

The jail has been closed to visitation since the start of the pandemic.

Blaise ordered Sheriff Dave Harder, who oversees the jail, to allow family members in for visits by September 5th, one week from today.

JUST claims the lack of visitation denied the inmates a human right which is protected by the state constitution.

The group says sufficient COVID safeguards, such as vaccines, masking, social distancing, temperature checks and helath screening along with better treatments and lower infection rates make the prohibition no longer necessary.

Lawyers for the county had argued that the risk of spreading COVID inside the jail justified maintaining the ban.

Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that the county is considering an appeal.