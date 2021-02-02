Judge grants stay in 22nd race

by: NC 34 Staff

The final certification of New York’s 22nd Congressional District is on hold for now.

New York State Supreme County Judge Scott Delconte has granted Anthony Brindisi’s request for a stay of the certification of the canvass of ballots in the race.

The judge’s ruling came at the end of a months-long legal battle over lawsuits filed by both Brindisi and Republican candidate Claudia Tenney.

An unofficial count has Tenney with a 122 vote lead after DelConte ruled on hundreds of contested ballots.

The temporary stay prevents the Oneida County Board of Election from certifying its results.

