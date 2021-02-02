Judge grants stay in 22nd race

The final certification of New York’s 22nd Congressional District is on hold for now.

New York State Supreme County Judge Scott Delconte has granted Anthony Brindisi’s request for a stay of the certification of the canvass of ballots in the race.

The judge’s ruling came at the end of a months-long legal battle over lawsuits filed by both Brindisi and Republican candidate Claudia Tenney.

An unofficial count has Tenney with a 122 vote lead after DelConte ruled on hundreds of contested ballots.

The temporary stay prevents the Oneida County Board of Election from certifying its results.