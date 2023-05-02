BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak, Judge Joe Cawley has denied convicted cop shooter Jason Johnson’s 330 motion for a new trial.

Johnson, a Colesville native, was found guilty on two counts of attempted murder of a police officer for shooting Trooper Becky Seager in June of 2021 in front of his home on East Windsor Road.

Troopers responded to Johnson’s residence on a welfare check after he allegedly wrote the phrase “snitches get stitches” outside of a neighbors home.

When troopers arrived, Johnson went into his house and retrieved a .270 hunting rifle hoping that it would intimidate the officers to leave.

State Trooper Becky Seager was parked in the middle of the road managing traffic in and out of the area. She testifies that she was directing a truck to turn around, when she fell to the ground screaming that she had been shot.

Johnson and his family claim that the injury to Seager was either friendly fire from another officer or self-inflicted.

Johnson’s lawyer filed the 330 motion in hopes of presenting more evidence that Johnson wasn’t the one who actually shot Seager, which would have resulted in a lesser charge.

Cawley decided that a substantial amount of evidence was already seen in Johnson’s first trial.

In an interview last month, Johnson said that he isn’t looking for empathy for his “poor decision” to shoot at police vehicles, but he maintained his innocence claiming that he didn’t shoot Seager.

He will be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on May 10th at 10 a.m.