BINGHAMTON, NY – A sub-clinic of Family and Children’s Counseling Services whose mission is to provide treatment for families impacted by sexual abuse just got a room make over.

A Room to Heal spent this past weekend designing a brand new community room for The Journey Project.

This room is used as a group room and play therapy room.

Director of the Journey Project, Jenny Almanzar says it’s been years since this room has had anything new.

She adds that crayons were all broken in half and toys were pretty much from the 80’s.

Almanzar says she’s grateful for A Room to Heal.

“So, what we’re most excited about is this window over here, which is closed right now but this will be a one-way mirror that will allow us to do a parent coaching program called Parent Child Interaction Therapy,” says Almanzar.

She goes on to say this one-way mirror will allow her to provide live coaching to parents and children who have disruptive behavior.

The toys purchased are from a parent and child interaction therapy website, which Almanzar says will be helpful for the live coaching.

The goal of the room was to make children feel at home so they feel comfortable.