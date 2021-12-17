BINGHAMTON, NY – The pointing of a finger may be the difference in a second guilty verdict holding up on appeal.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak announced today that a jury found Joshua Taylor guilty of murdering James High back in July 2015.

The killing took place following an argument inside the former Elks Lodge on Chenango Street in Binghamton which has since closed.

Taylor was originally found guilty at trial back in 2017, but an appeals court ordered a new trial saying that the judge had failed to properly charge that jury regarding the difference between direct evidence and circumstantial evidence.

Turns out, the difference was having a witness who saw the shooting actually point out and identify Taylor in the courtroom this time around.

Korchak says that at a time when law enforcement is under extreme scrutiny, he wants victims and their families to know that they’re still being looked out for.

“The community should be assured that there is good news. The dedicated men and women of law enforcement, including police officers, detectives, district attorney’s offices, we will not be deterred from our goal. And our goal is to get justice for the victims,” says Korchak.

Prosecutors say the victim had gotten into an argument with a third man inside the bar and then left.

Taylor then followed him outside where they began fighting with Taylor shooting High twice with a handgun.