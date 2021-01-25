Josh Shapiro for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – A former Assistant District Attorney says his experiences, both personal and professional, have lead him to want to be one of 2 new Family Court Judges in Broome County.

Democrat Josh Shapiro held a virtual campaign announcement over Zoom this afternoon.

Shapiro says he experienced Family Court first-hand as a child when his parents got divorced.

He first came to our area to get his bachelor’s degree at Binghamton University.

After getting his law degree from the University of Richmond, he returned to Binghamton where he met his wife and started his family.

Shapiro spent 11 years as a prosecutor with the Broome County D-A’s office.

He says that experience furthered his appreciation for the importance of Family Court.

“Nearly every case I prosecuted that involved a crime against a child had a history of Family Court involvement. Children are the most innocent and helpless members of our society. Sadly, by the time those cases reached me, something terrible had already happened and it was too late for me to prevent the horrors that I witnessed,” says Shapiro.

Shapiro is currently a Court Attorney-Referee and Special Counsel to New York Supreme Court Justices in the 6th District.

In that capacity, he oversees and provides guidance to over 200 judges and staff from all of the village and town courts in the 10-county district.

Shapiro also helped to establish a centralized arraignment facility at the Broome County Jail which he says increased efficiency and saved taxpayer money.