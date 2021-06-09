Josh Shapiro for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – Speaking of the primary, Democrats will choose their candidates for 2 open seats in Broome County Family Court this month.

Josh Shapiro is one of 5 local attorneys running.

Shapiro grew up on Long Island and came to our area to attend Binghamton University.

He later returned to take a position with the District Attorney’s Office, where he spent 11 years prosecuting violent crimes, including crimes against children.

Currently, he serves as both a Court Appointed Referee, hearing cases in a quasi-judicial role, and as

Special Counsel to the Administrative Judge of the state’s 6th Judicial District.

In that capacity, he trains over 200 municipal judges across 10 counties and also was tasked with implementing New York’s juvenile justice reform that moved 16 and 17 year-olds from adult court to family court.

Shapiro says it was his time prosecuting child killers that inspired his run.

“Every single child homicide case that I prosecuted had a history of Family Court involvement. Those were terrible, tragic cases. When I was trying them, I couldn’t help but think if something had happened earlier in this case, if there had been a different outcome in Family Court, if a judge had ordered services, or had calendared the case more quickly, those cases wouldn’t have reached the desk of a prosecutor,” says Shapiro.

Shapiro lives with his wife and 2 daughters in Vestal.

He and his brother were raised by a single Mom.

“My first experience in court wasn’t as a lawyer, it was as a child accompanying my mother to Family court where she was able to attain child support to support my brother and I. I think it’s fair to say that without a family court judge’s intervention in my own life, I wouldn’t be here today as a judicial candidate and as an attorney,” says Shapiro.

The primary is scheduled for Tuesday June 22nd.

However, early voting begins Saturday and runs through June 20th at the Broome County Public Library and the Oakdale Mall.

For a list of hours, go to BroomeVotes.com.

Previous profiles we’ve done include Mara Grace and Tim Thayne.

