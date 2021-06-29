Josh Shapiro drops out of Family Court Judge race

BINGHAMTON, NY – One of 2 candidates to win the Working Families Party primary for Broome County Family Court Judge has decided to drop out of the race.

Josh Shapiro announced in a news release that he will not actively campaign for the general election in November.

Shapiro, with 20 votes, and Sandy Monachino with 19 won the Working Family nominations for the 2 open seats in Family Court.

However, Shapiro came in 3rd in a 5-way Democratic primary behind Monachino and Mara Grace.

He decided to suspend his campaign after not receiving a Democratic nomination, although his name will still appear on the ballot under the Working Families Party.

