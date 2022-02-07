BINGHAMTON, NY – A Washington D-C lawyer who moved back to his hometown of Greater Binghamton to run for Congress has decided to continue his campaign, even though the district no longer includes Broome County.

Democrat Josh Riley, who grew up in Endicott, announced his candidacy for New York’s 22nd Congressional District in November.

He intended to run against Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney and made criticism of her prominent in his fundraising appeals.

However, last week, the New York State Legislature drew new Congressional maps that took both Broome County and Tenney’s home near Utica out of the district.

Riley then issued a statement announcing his plan to continue to run for the 22nd, which now centers around Syracuse, Ithaca and includes Cortland and Geneva.

Tenney says she’ll run for the newly drawn 23rd District which runs through the Southern Tier and includes Tioga County and Northern Broome.

The Town of Union, where Riley grew up, is now in the 19th which is currently represented by Democrat Antonio Delgado.