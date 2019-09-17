Jorie Ftorek remembered in golf tournament

BINGHAMTON N.Y -A 9-hole local women’s golf tournament lives on even after the death of its namesake.

The Jorie Ftorek Memorial Golf Tournament took place last week at Endwell Greens Golf Club.

Ftorek, a professional golfer and longtime instructor at Endwell Greens, died unexpectedly last September.

For over 20 years, she had organized an end-of-season 9 hole tourney for her female golf students called the Ftorek Finale.

Following her death, her friends and family decided to carry on the tradition.

This year’s tournament, which was open to any female golfer, ended up selling out twice the number of slots.

Robbie Ftorek says his sister was very passionate about teaching golf to men and women, young and old.

And she wanted to create an event that was comfortable for the women she taught.

“It’s low key. Even though this is pretty big. Everybody got a chance to play, no pressure on them. They enjoyed themselves and they were of equal caliber. It was a nice tournament for 21 years,” says Robbie.

Jorie Ftorek was a breast cancer survivor and had been the coach of the Binghamton High School golf team for several years.



Last week’s tournament raised funds for the Lourdes Foundation in support of the Mission in Motion mobile mammography van, Traci’s Hope and a scholarship for a member of the Binghamton golf team.