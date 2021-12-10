BINGHAMTON, NY – A high profile investor in one of the restaurants at the center of a sexual assault allegation controversy says he’s cutting ties with the business.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch posted on Facebook yesterday that he is walking away from his stake in Dos Rios Cantina.

Dos Rios is one of 3 downtown Binghamton eateries that closed abruptly yesterday amid escalating rumors in the community regarding sexual assaults within one of the locations.

Patch says he has been a silent partner in Dos Rios since its opening but can be silent no longer.

Patch wrote quote “it has become clear that my values do not align with the values of some of the owners of Dos Rios Cantina and its sister restaurants.” unquote.

No arrests have been yet in connection with any of the allegations.