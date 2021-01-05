Joint session of Congress to count Electoral College votes Wednesday

WASHINTON, DC – In the last step in certifying the election of the next president, Wednesday, a joint session of Congress will count the Electoral College votes.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on the showdown expected over President-Elect Joe Biden’s win, after a group of Republican lawmakers plan to object to the results.

{President Donald Trump} They’re not taking this White House

as President Trump promises to keep fighting… there’s a showdown expected Wednesday during in a joint session of Congress as a group of Republican lawmakers objects to the election results.

{President Donald Trump} we’re going to fight like hell.

{Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD} This is poisoning the well.

Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen says President Trump’s claims are fraudulent and hold no merit.

{Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD} … that really he was the one elected, this has been proven untrue.

The joint session will certify President-Elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, but more than 100 House Republicans and 10 Republican Senators plan to object to the votes from some key swing states.

Van Hollen says the actions of his Republican colleagues are downright shameful and won’t change the outcome of the election.

{Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD} Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in on January 20th.

{Congressman John Katko, R/NY} I think it’s time to move on

New York Republican John Katko says while he’s sad to see the president go — his fellow Republicans must accept the results.

{Congressman John Katko, R/NY} I think as many as 57 court actions were heard on these various issues and not one of them were ruled in favor of the Republicans.

Katko urged lawmakers to keep democracy intact.

{Congressman John Katko, R/NY} I don’t think we should usurp the role of the American people

and as Wednesday’s joint session meets for potentially hours of debates DC is also bracing for large protests in favor of President Trump.