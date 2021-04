This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following the state’s decision to put the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on hold, BU will also no longer be offering the shot for the time being.

They are awaiting further guidance.

Instead, the school will be offering free transportation for students to the Johnson City state-run site, where they can receive Pfizer.

The semester ends in mid-May, so there should be time for students to receive both shots before leaving for summer break.