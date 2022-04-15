JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in the village.



23 year-old Spencer Chapman is charged with 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon as well as criminal use of a firearm.



J-C Police say they were called to 215 Baldwin Street at around for 3 p.m. for a report of a 24 year-old man having been shot inside the residence.



The unnamed victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a wound on his right side and released.



Police say Chapman was one of multiple people inside the home who were interviewed and that some evidence pertinent to the case was recovered.



However, they say they still have not found the gun involved in the shooting.