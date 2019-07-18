Johnson City Senior Center’s upcoming raffle to honor one of its members

Johnson City Senior Center’s upcoming raffle looks to honor one of its most devoted members.

The James Ross Memorial Sweepstakes is a raffle that serves as one of the center’s biggest fundraisers. All proceeds from it support the health, wellness, and nutrition programs offered at the center. Ross was a dedicated member for the Johnson City Senior Center that always provided a helping hand with fundraisers and other events. Executive Director Kim Robinson says having the event in his name is a fitting tribute.

“Jim enjoyed helping with bingo and was passionate about jumping in and helping with all our Johnson City senior center fundraisers. he’s very very missed.”

Entry into the raffle is $25. The grand prize is $3,000, 2nd prize is $500 and third prize is $250. The winner will be drawn on July 26th at 6 pm and you do not need to be present to win.

You can purchase a raffle ticket online at JohnsonCitySeniorCenter.org