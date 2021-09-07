Johnson City robbery arrest

JOHNSON CITY – A Johnson City man has been arrested for forcibly stealing an object from another man and stabbing him in the process.

J-C Police were called to 11 Main Street last Friday morning for a report of a man who was injured while being robbed.

Police determined that the victim and the suspect had an ongoing dispute and that the suspect stole property from the victim.

Police say that during the struggle, the victim suffered minor stab wounds.

Investigators later found and arrested 51 year-old Robert Green and charged him with robbery.